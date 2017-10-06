Hawaiian monk seal spotted at Hanauma Bay

Hanauma Bay visitors got a rare sighting of a Hawaiian monk seal on Thursday.

The monk seal appeared just before 7 a.m., swimming along the shore and lounging on the sand.

The seal didn’t have a tag, but the state Department of Land and Natural Resources believes it could have been Rocky, the monk seal who raised her pup at Kaimana Beach over the summer.

Meanwhile, a viewer captured video of Rocky’s pup attracting a crowd of tourists on Oahu’s north shore.

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration crews relocated Kaimana in August.

Officials ask that people continue to keep a safe distance from the monk seals.

