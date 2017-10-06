Councilman Derek Kawakami announces run for Kauai mayor

Councilman Derek Kawakamai will be running for Kauai County mayor, he announced on Thursday.

“I am running for mayor because I want to make an even greater difference in the lives of our families, from keiki to kupuna,” Kawakami said, in a statement.

If elected, he said his top priorities will be affordable housing, traffic and creating more resources for businesses.

Kawakami has served on the Kauai County Council from 2008 to 2011 before leaving for state House of Representatives. He returned to the council last year.

In addition to his government roles, he also worked for his family’s businesses, including Big Save, Menehune Food Mart and several others.

Current Mayor Bernard Carvalho is seriously considering a run for governor.

