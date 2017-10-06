'Hawaii Five-0' to return to Waikiki Beach for season 8 red carpet event

The cast and crew of “Hawaii Five-0” will once again walk the red carpet at Waikiki Beach for an annual Sunset on the Beach screening.

CBS announced that the event will be held on Queen's Surf Beach in Waikiki on Friday, Nov. 10.

The event time has not been announced yet.

It won’t be a season premiere like in previous years, but fans will still gather around the big screen to watch a brand new episode from the show’s eighth season.

Since the event will be taking place on Veterans Day weekend, veterans and active duty members of the military are invited to attend as special guests.

“This annual event is a highlight of our year, when the cast and crew get to bring our show directly to fans and friends worldwide,” said Executive Producer Peter Lenkov, in a statement. “This year, in honor of Veterans Day, we will dedicate this event to America’s real heroes who inspire us and our show each and every day.”

Thousands of fans from Hawaii and all over the world have flocked to Queen’s Surf Beach in what’s become an annual tradition. Many of the show’s cast and crew members have also stopped onto the red carpet to greet fans and join the festivities.

“Hawaii Five-0” airs on KGMB on Fridays at 8 p.m. Hawaii time.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.