Active shooter drill scheduled at Maui's Baldwin High School - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Active shooter drill scheduled at Maui's Baldwin High School

(Image: Wikimedia Commons) (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
WAILUKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

An active shooter drill is scheduled to take place at Baldwin High School on Friday morning, school officials say.

It is expected to happen sometime between 8 and 9:30 a.m.

Officials said the last drill involved simulated gunfire and flash bombs.

People in the surrounding area may hear blasts or booms.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly