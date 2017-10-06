Strong trade winds produce advisory-level surf for east shores - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Strong trade winds produce advisory-level surf for east shores

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Strong trade winds will bump up surf along east shores on Friday.

The National Weather Service has issued a High Surf Advisory until 6 p.m.

Forecasters say surf along east shores will reach 5 to 8 feet.

Expect strong breaking waves, shore break and strong longshore and rip currents that will make swimming difficult and dangerous.

