Forecast: Another breezy day before the trades start dropping

One more breezy day.

Trades will blow 15-25 mph at their peak today but are trending much lower by Saturday.

Winds will be light and variable Saturday and Sunday. Trades should return the first of next week.

An old and decaying cold front is sagging south toward the islands this morning. It will bring an increase in showers for Kauai and Oahu later this morning, then drop over Maui County this afternoon. It will likely stall at that point, not reaching the Island of Hawaii.

Expect some periods of sunshine and an afternoon high of 87 degrees in Honolulu.

Surf is dangerously large along east shores this morning. Please use caution and let others know of the danger. Waves today will be 6-8 feet east, 5-7 feet north, 2-4 feet south and west.

High Surf Advisory for east shores.

Small Craft Advisory for all Hawaii waters.

No tropical cyclone activity is expected for the Central and East Pacific over the next 48 hours.

Tropical Storm Nate is battering Central America and is forecast to strengthen as it moves north, reaching hurricane strength as it approaches the Louisiana coast late Saturday and early Sunday morning.

- Dan Cooke

