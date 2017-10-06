21-year-old critically injured in savage attack in Waikiki

A 21-year-old man was critically injured in Waikiki early Friday after he was savagely beaten and repeatedly stabbed.

Police have opened an attempted murder investigation following the attack, which happened around 1:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lewers Street and Kalakaua Avenue, in front of the Louis Vuitton store.

The victim hasn’t been identified, but police say he is stationed in Hawaii with the military. They didn’t specify which branch of service.

According to police, the victim was at a nearby Waikiki bar earlier in the evening.

They say the 21-year-old doesn’t know his attackers and it’s unclear at this time exactly what happened, but police believe there was some sort of confrontation or disagreement before the victim was jumped.

Police say they are looking for multiple suspects at this time, but that one juvenile male is in custody.

