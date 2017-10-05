At UNLV, Hawaii students struggle to move on from attack that's rocked community

Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Ashley Quiocho has an unwanted reminder of Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas that she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

'Still in shock': Former Hawaii resident shot twice in Vegas recalls horrific attack

The names of those who died in the shooting, and some of their stories, are now coming to light.

Here are the 58 victims of the Las Vegas shooting

Many Hawaii students attend college at the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, and the campus is still feeling the effects of Sunday's attack.

"When I came to class Monday morning the parking lots were empty the whole campus was empty," said student Cienna Pilotin.

UNLV is less than three miles away from the Mandalay Bay hotel.

Kalee Bacongco said the shooting has been "an eye-opener."

"We don't think that it happens ... until it happens so close to home for us," she said. "I tell people it happened 15 minutes away from where I was, it's so close."

The Kihei native has friends who attended the Harvest festival country music concert Sunday night, where the shooting happened. Many posted videos of the barrage of bullets aimed at the crowd.

With so many students affected, many classes got cancelled.

"People were still in shock, and didn't really digest it yet, and so not a lot of people showed up at school," Pilotin said.

The UNLV football has designed special helmets for the game this weekend against San Diego state — red ribbons with Las Vegas printed on it. Students hope it brings healing to a campus closely connected to the crime scene.

The UNLV coaching staff will also wear shirts that say "Vegas strong" for the game.

