Hawaii's own Aulii Cravalho named among People's 'Ones to Watch' - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii's Aulii Cravalho named among People's 'Ones to Watch'

(Image: People via Aulii Cravalho/Instagram) (Image: People via Aulii Cravalho/Instagram)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Hawaii's own Aulii Cravalho is having a good year.

The 16-year-old is starring in NBC's high school drama, "Rise," continues to get accolades for her lead role in Disney's Moana, released in November 2016, and now has been named among People magazine's "Ones to Watch."

"Moana absolutely changed my life," Cravalho told People. 

Though, she added, she's still surprised when people stop her on the street. "At this point, I just answer to 'Moana,'!" she joked.

On Instagram, Cravalho could hardly contain her delight over being named among the group of rising stars.

"I'm trying to put into words how honored, thrilled, excited and grateful I am to be an honoree," she wrote.

A post shared by Auli'i (@auliicravalho) on

Others named to the list include "Lucky Logan" actor Jack Quaid, social media star Olivia Jade, and Storm Reid, who is starring in next year's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" opposite Oprah Winfrey.

Copyright 2017 HawaiiNewsNow. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly