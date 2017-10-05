Hawaii's Aulii Cravalho named among People's 'Ones to Watch'

From Disney's Moana to the streets of Manhattan, Big Island girl Auli'i Cravalho is doing Big Things in the Big Apple.

'Moana' star's move from Hawaii to NYC a 'whirlwind' – but worth it

Hawaii's own Aulii Cravalho is having a good year.

The 16-year-old is starring in NBC's high school drama, "Rise," continues to get accolades for her lead role in Disney's Moana, released in November 2016, and now has been named among People magazine's "Ones to Watch."

"Moana absolutely changed my life," Cravalho told People.

Though, she added, she's still surprised when people stop her on the street. "At this point, I just answer to 'Moana,'!" she joked.

On Instagram, Cravalho could hardly contain her delight over being named among the group of rising stars.

"I'm trying to put into words how honored, thrilled, excited and grateful I am to be an honoree," she wrote.

Others named to the list include "Lucky Logan" actor Jack Quaid, social media star Olivia Jade, and Storm Reid, who is starring in next year's adaptation of "A Wrinkle in Time" opposite Oprah Winfrey.

