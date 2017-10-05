Wind Advisory extended for parts of Maui County, Big Island

Strong trade winds are forecast to continue overnight, prompting the National Weather Service to extend a Wind Advisory for portions of Maui County and the Big Island until 6 a.m. Friday.

The advisory covers the islands of Lanai and Kahoolawe, leeward areas of west Maui, central Maui, the Haleakala summit, south and interior sections of the Big Island and the Kohala District.

Localized northeast winds of 30 miles per hour with gusts to 50 miles per hour are possible. Winds will be even stronger on the summit of Haleakala, with northeast winds of 45 miles per hour with gusts to 60 miles per hour. Winds will be strongest over higher terrain and areas where there are downslope winds.

Winds this strong can cause power outages, make driving difficult and slam heavy doors.

Winds will be strong throughout the evening but are expected to diminish slightly after midnight. Most areas of the state should have winds of 10 to 25 miles per hour with gusts to 30 miles per hour on Friday. The winds will die down considerably and become light and variable this weekend.

