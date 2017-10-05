Heartstopping: A Hawaii dad calls his daughter — as she flees a gunman's terror

Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

Ashley Quiocho has an unwanted reminder of Sunday night's shooting in Las Vegas that she will carry with her for the rest of her life.

'Still in shock': Former Hawaii resident shot twice in Vegas recalls horrific attack

The names of those who died in the shooting, and some of their stories, are now coming to light.

Here are the 58 victims of the Las Vegas shooting

On Sunday, Ewa Beach resident Gus Ronolo called his daughter as the 20-year-old fled from bullets raining down at a Las Vegas country music festival.

"My daughter answered her phone screaming, 'Daddy, daddy, daddy,'" Ronolo said.

Four days later, those moments are still playing in their heads.

"It doesn't go way," said Nikita Ronolo. "It's really hard, but I've got a really good support system."

And now that system will include her dad, who's been given a free flight from the islands to be with his daughter.

Nikita Ronolo's mother and stepfather live in Las Vegas.

After the shooting, her aunt called the nonprofit Miracle Flights in hopes of helping her father be there for his daughter, too.

"This one had everyone in our office pretty touched," said Mark Brown, CEO of Miracle Flights, which is giving free flights to families of shooting victims.

Brown said before giving away flights, the organization requires verification from a medical professional.

But then they saw Ronolo's story earlier this week on Hawaii News Now.

"Once her aunt explained what the circumstance was and that she had been featured in one of your TV newscasts that was enough verification for us and we were thrilled we could step in and bring her father here," Brown said.

Gus Ronolo said having a flight confirmed "brought a lot of relief to me knowing that I go and get to hug my daughter."

Nikita Ronolo said she broke down crying after hearing the news.

It's been two months since she's seen her father and she can't to wait to feel safe in his arms again.

Miracle Flights gives away about 700 flights per month.

Gus Ronolo will fly to Las Vegas next week. In addition to lots of hugs, the dad and daughter will be enjoying meals together. Ronolo is also getting cab vouchers from Miracle Flight partners, Yellow Checker and Star Taxi.

