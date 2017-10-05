Hawaii to challenge Trump's 'travel ban 3.0'

In the wake of a Hawaii judge's ruling against President Trump's travel ban, #BoycottHawaii is trending on social media.

A federal judge in Honolulu has issued a nationwide stay that prevents President Donald Trump’s revised travel ban from going into effect.

Sketch from inside the U.S. District Court in Honolulu, where on Wednesday a judge blocked President Trump's new travel ban. (Courtesy: Kosta Kulundzic)

The state is challenging the Trump administration's definition of a "close U.S. relationship" needed to avoid a travel ban for refugees and those coming from six majority Muslim nations.

Three federal appeals court judges on Monday challenged the Trump administration's limited view of who is allowed into the country under the travel ban, with one questioning from "what universe" the government got the...

A government lawyer faced tough questions Monday from three federal appeals court judges over who should be allowed into the U.S. under President Donald Trump's travel ban.

Hawaii has notified the U.S. Supreme Court that it plans to challenge the Trump administration's third travel ban.

The new restrictions announced last month ban most travel to the United States by nationals of eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Venezuela, effective Oct. 18.

After the new ban was announced, the Supreme Court ordered parties in travel ban lawsuits, including Hawaii, to offer arguments on why a pending case on the issue was — or wasn't — moot.

In a statement issued Thursday, state Attorney General Doug Chin said that Hawaii fought the administration's first and second travel bans "because they were illegal and unconstitutional efforts to implement the president’s Muslim ban."

Chin continued, "Unfortunately, the third travel ban is more of the same. This new ban still discriminates on the basis of nationality, it still exceeds the president’s legal authority, and it still seeks to implement his Muslim ban. Simply adding an obvious target like North Korea to the list and banning travel by some government officials from Venezuela does nothing to disguise this. And – unlike the first two versions – Travel Ban 3.0 has no end date."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to drop the pending case against the travel ban, saying it no longer applied because the new restrictions had been issued.

Hawaii has generated national headlines — and a fair share of criticism — for its staunch opposition to the president's travel restrictions for certain countries. The Trump administration has argued the orders are about national security.

