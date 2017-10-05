Hawaii to challenge Trump's 'travel ban 3.0' - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Hawaii to challenge Trump's 'travel ban 3.0'

Hawaii has notified the U.S. Supreme Court that it plans to challenge the Trump administration's third travel ban.

The new restrictions announced last month ban most travel to the United States by nationals of eight countries: Chad, Iran, Libya, North Korea, Somalia, Syria, Yemen and Venezuela, effective Oct. 18.

After the new ban was announced, the Supreme Court ordered parties in travel ban lawsuits, including Hawaii, to offer arguments on why a pending case on the issue was — or wasn't — moot.

In a statement issued Thursday, state Attorney General Doug Chin said that Hawaii fought the administration's first and second travel bans "because they were illegal and unconstitutional efforts to implement the president’s Muslim ban."

Chin continued, "Unfortunately, the third travel ban is more of the same. This new ban still discriminates on the basis of nationality, it still exceeds the president’s legal authority, and it still seeks to implement his Muslim ban. Simply adding an obvious target like North Korea to the list and banning travel by some government officials from Venezuela does nothing to disguise this. And – unlike the first two versions – Travel Ban 3.0 has no end date."

According to the Wall Street Journal, the Trump administration has asked the Supreme Court to drop the pending case against the travel ban, saying it no longer applied because the new restrictions had been issued. 

Hawaii has generated national headlines — and a fair share of criticism — for its staunch opposition to the president's travel restrictions for certain countries. The Trump administration has argued the orders are about national security.

