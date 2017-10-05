Ezekiel Lau claims QS10,000 EDP Billabong Pro Cascais title

Honolulu’s own Ezekiel Lau claimed the QS10,000 EDP Billabong Pro Cascais title today over Italo Ferreira of Brazil in Praia do Guincho, Portugal, according to a press release.

“It’s the first year I even make a heat here so to be in the final is a huge win,” Lau said in the release “I’m super stoked with everyone supporting me here and everyone back home! It’s been a learning year for me, learning about myself and how I like to compete. I just approached every day like it was a normal surf, just with a jersey on, and I love to compete so I just learned to love every bit of it.”

Ferreira, who sat three Championship Tour events out on injury earlier this season, reached the final for the first time in two years.

“It was a hard three months to sit out due to my injury, so I’m super happy to be back,” Ferreira said. “Congrats to Zeke, he surfed really well and thanks to everyone who came here to support us, the vibe here in Portugal is always awesome. I have a lot of great memories in Portugal with the World Juniors, Peniche and now here so I’m super stoked to come back every time.”

The final two QS10,000 events on the 2017 WSL Men’s Qualifying Series will be the Hawaiian Pro and VANS World Cup in Hawaii from November 12 - December 5.

Here’s the final results from the day:

Ezekiel Lau (HAW): 12.90 Italo Ferreira (BRA): 12.10

