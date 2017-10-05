4 years after he fatally shot 2 women, man gets life with possibility of parole

The Big Island man who murdered his girlfriend and her mother in 2013 has been sentenced to two life sentences with the possibility of parole.

Sean Ivan Masa Matsumoto killed his 45-year-old girlfriend, Rhonda Ahu, and her mother, 74-year-old Elaine Ahue in a Waiakea Houselots home.

After fatally shooting the two, he called 911 and waited for officers to arrive.

Mental fitness proceedings found him fit for trial, and a court-appointed psychologist said Matsumoto appeared to be either faking or exaggerating a mental illness.

In June, Matsumoto pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree murder. Under a plea deal, prosecutors dropped a first-degree murder charge against him.

Taiana Ahu, Rhonda Ahu's daughter, told a Big Island judge on Wednesday that she didn't believed Matsumoto deserved the possibility of parole.

He "put us through hell," said Taiana Ahu, who was 15 when her mother was killed, the Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported. "He took away my mom. He took away my mother's mom. "Unfortunately, my mother will never have somebody there to watch him graduate, to physically be there for him."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.