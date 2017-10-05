9-year-old arrested after assault at school

Police arrested a 9-year-old boy Wednesday on second-degree assault charges.

Police said the boy allegedly assaulted three school employees, a 43-year-old woman, 38-year-old woman, and 56-year-old man.

The incident happened about 8:15 a.m. in Kalihi, and the boy was arrested about an hour later.

He was released pending an investigation Wednesday afternoon.

Officials have not released additional details on what led up to the boy's arrest.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

