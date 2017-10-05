Blaze damages several units at Kapiolani Blvd. walk-up

Flames and smoke damaged several units at a Kapiolani Blvd. walk-up on Thursday afternoon.

The fast-moving blaze at 2729 Kapiolani Blvd. started about 1 p.m., and was under control by about 1:25 p.m.

No one was injured in the fire. It was not immediately clear how many of the units were destroyed.

Smoke from the fire could be seen for miles.

The fire apparently started on the first floor of the building.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

