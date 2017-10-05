Hawaii News Now reporter Allyson Blair followed the state's only psychiatric street medicine team for six months as they offered homeless people with mental illness a medication that would give them the chance to change their lives.
During the 30-minute special report, get a first-hand look at the dramatic transformation of those who agree to the treatment and see how the state's largest homeless service provider is using it to help people get off the streets and into housing.
Prescribing Hope: A Homeless in Hawaii Special Report
Premieres Thursday, October 12 at 6:30PM
Broadcast on KGMB
Streaming on HawaiiNewsNow.com
& the Hawaii News Now Mobile App
Like Hawaii News Now on Facebook and watch on Facebook Live
Encore Broadcast Presentations:
Wednesday, October 18 at 6:30PM on KHNL
Wednesday, October 25 at 6:30PM on KGMB
Wednesday, November 1 at 6:30PM on KHNL
