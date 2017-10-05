LIST: Halloween 2017 events across Oahu

Halloween is soon approaching, and many fun events are happening in October to celebrate. We put together a list of some family-friendly – and some spooky – events and activities taking place on Oahu.

If you know of any events, send them our way by emailing us here.

Haunted Houses

Hawaii Haunted Plantation

When: Oct. 13, 14, 15, 20, 21, 22, 27, 28, 29, 31

Where: 94-695 Waipahu St.; Waipahu, HI 96797

Attractions: Features actors and actresses staged as ghosts and ghouls through a haunted village in Waipahu.

Website: http://www.hawaiihauntedplantation.com/

Ghost Tours

Oahu Ghost Tours

When: Monday through Saturday nights, year-round

Where: Varies

Admission: Varies

Attractions: Since 1999, Oahu Ghost Tours has been spooking residents and tourists in various haunted tours around the island. Offered year-round, it will give guests a raw look at some of Oahu’s haunted locations with stories from past and present.

Website: http://www.oahughosttours.com/

Waipahu Community Association presents Waipahu Ghost Trolley Tours

When: Friday, Oct. 13 and Saturday, Oct. 14

Where: The tour on Friday will start at Waipahu Town Center. The tour on Saturday will start at Don Quijote Waipahu.

Attractions: Narrated by local historians, the trolley will visit important and cultural sites in Waipahu, including Pu'uhonua O Honouliuli, Waipahu Intermediate School, Pouhala Marsh and more. Each tour will run approximately 1.5 hours.

Contact: Seating is limited. For reservations call the WCA at (808) 677-6939.

Pumpkin Patches

Aloun Farms Pumpkin Patch 2017 Festival

When: Oct. 14-15, 21-22, 28-29 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 91-1440 Farrington Hwy; Kapolei, HI 96707

Attractions: Local food vendors, free hayrides, entertainment, farmers market. The public can also pick corn, beans, sunflowers, pumpkine and more.

Website: http://www.alounfarms.com/pumpkinfestival.html

This list will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.