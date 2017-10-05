ASB hosts 5th annual Hawaii Curling Club Fundraiser

The Hawaii Curling Club Fundraiser is a signature event presented by American Savings Bank that raises money for a select partner nonprofit organization each year. This year is the 5th anniversary year for the fundraiser. Hawaii Curling Club affords participants the unique opportunity of experiencing the sport of curling alongside Olympic athletes while making a positive difference in the community.

Each year, ASB shares this special event with the community by hosting a Student Curling Clinic for one of ASB’s Bank for Education ’Ohana Schools. Bank for Education ’Ohana Schools are ASB’s partner schools, selected through the bank’s popular KeikiCo Business Plan Competition. In addition to giving students time on the ice, ASB also brings the Olympic athletes to the school. This year’s selected school is Kalakaua Middle School, and we will also be hosting youth from CFS programs.

This year’s Hawaii Curling Club beneficiary is Child & Family Service (CFS), one of Hawaii’s largest nonprofits. CFS has been strengthening families for 118 years and offers nearly 50 community programs statewide to help families to change their lives in positive and empowering ways. CFS provides services for keiki, teens, adults, and kupuna through domestic violence emergency services, crisis counseling, residential group homes, and many other programs designed to help end the cycle of violence and poverty. Between July 1, 2015 and June 30, 2016, CFS provided direct services to 10,518 individuals and touched the lives of an additional 43,500 through parent line phone calls, emergency hotline calls, educational presentations, and through its walk-in family centers.

Proceeds from the event will specifically support the CFS Family Centers. CFS is committed to helping families address life’s most serious issues – including trauma, abuse, and neglect – now and into the future. Family Centers play a key role in CFS’ mission and vision of continuing to strengthen its family-centered, full-service model of care statewide. Located throughout Hawai‘i in the areas of highest need, the Family Centers touch the lives of hundreds of families each year, including keiki, teens, moms, dads, and kupuna. Family Centers provide an essential resource to communities, offering a walk-in, one-stop location for a multitude of services including help with food, clothing, information, and programs designed to strengthen Hawaii’s at-risk individuals and families. CFS operates seven Family Centers on the islands of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii Island.

