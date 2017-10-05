ASB hosts 5th annual Hawaii Curling Club Fundraiser

Analyzing his computer, cellphone and other electronic devices, investigators have found no obvious ideological motive, no clear connection to extremists or activist groups or outward display of mental illness.More >>
A new study says infotainment technology in new vehicles is making drivers take their eyes off the road and hands off the wheel for dangerously long periods of time.More >>
Yahoo has tripled down on what was already the largest data breach in history, saying it affected all 3 billion of its users.More >>
Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks-based soldier who ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.More >>
Halloween is soon approaching and many fun events are happening in October to celebrate.More >>
