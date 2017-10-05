Hawaii's first-ever Italian Festival to be held in Kakaako

Festa Italiana, Hawaii’s first-ever Italian festival, will offer the opportunity to taste the many amazing flavors of Italy in one extraordinary evening in Honolulu’s vibrant Kaka`ako District. Festa Italiana will offer a myriad of authentic Italian and Italian-inspired experiences that will transport attendees from the heart of the Pacific to the boot of Europe. The evening will be filled with authentic Italian cuisine, music, art, entertainment and more, featuring local restaurants and vendors as well as chefs from Italy.

Festa Italiana will be held on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2017 from 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. in Kaka`ako on Cooke Street, between Auahi and Pohukaina Streets. There will be various local food vendors, live music and more. Featured chefs/restaurants include: Chef Maurizio Roberto (Velocity), Chef Patrizio Roncato (Velocity), Sale Pepe Maui, Taormina, Noe Restaurant (Four Seasons Oahu), Matteo’s Osteria Maui, Island Olive Oil, Vino Italian Tapas & Wine Bar, Donato Loperfido, Hawaiian Aroma Caffe, & Flavors of Italy Hawaii.

This event is organized by the Friends of Italy Society of Hawai`i, a local non-profit organization with the mission to foster friendship among the residents of Hawaii with an Italian background or with a special interest or feeling for things Italian by promoting a better understanding of Italian culture and traditions of past and present.

For the most up-to-date information, please visit www.festaitalianahawaii.com.

Copyright 2017. Hawaii News Now. All Rights Reserved.