Damon Elliott, Dionne Warwick release 'The World Needs Love' in wake of Vegas tragedy

Jason Lent and Damon Elliott, co-founders of AMBLVD Records, proudly announce the release of “The World Needs Love,” a new re-mix featuring Grammy award-winning producer/composer, Nomad, and multiple Grammy award-winning artist, Dionne Warwick. The re-mix, inspired by Warwick’s hit, “What The World Needs Now,” was originally intended for a holiday launch in November 2017, but was pushed up in light of the recent Las Vegas tragedy. The song will be made available on all streaming services including iTunes, Spotify, and Google Play. A portion of the proceeds from “The World Needs Love” will be donated to the Las Vegas Victims’ Fund on GoFundMe.

Damon Elliott, regarded as a super producer who has worked with national recording acts such as Mýa and Pink, is now re-focusing on writing and recording new music as Nomad. Says Elliott, “I’ve been traveling to the islands with my Mother ever since I was a little boy. I’ve lived all over the world including Las Vegas and Los Angeles, but recently, I’ve decided to make Hawaii my new home as I find the beauty of the landscape and the people to be so inspiring.” Elliott continued, “I created ‘The World Needs Love’ to help bring peace and hope to all people. Both my Mother and I believe that music has the power to heal.”

To learn more about AMBLVD Records, go to https://www.amblvd.com of follow AMBLVD Records on Instagram (amblvdrecords).

