Fire Prevention Week kicks off at Honolulu Zoo

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) is proud to host this year’s FPW Kickoff at the Honolulu Zoo on October 7, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. A full day of sharing fire safety activities in a fun way is planned. The public is welcome to enjoy games, prizes, and interactive displays with fire prevention themes. Members from the HFD and the Federal Fire Department will display fire apparatuses and provide fire safety presentations. The HFD’s mascot, Poki, and the HFD’s Fire Safety Keiki House will be present throughout the day to delight children of all ages with skits and fire safety lessons.

The HFD is joining the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) and other safety advocates to remind the public about fire safety during FPW, which is observed on October 8-14, 2016. The HFD is promoting the NFPA’s 2017 FPW message, “Every Second Counts: Plan Two Ways Out.”

