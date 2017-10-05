Hawaii soldier who shielded woman during Las Vegas attack ran into danger zone to save others

Stories of heroes are emerging in the darkest of times, including one of a Schofield Barracks soldier who shielded a woman from bullets and later ran into the danger zone to save people after a gunman opened fire on 22,000 at a country music festival in Las Vegas.

A photo taken by Getty Images' David Becker shows Matthew Cobos, a cavalry scout for the U.S. Army, lying on top of a woman, covering part of her face and trying to shield her from a barrage of bullets raining down on the Route 91 Harvest festival at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino.

The photograph quickly went viral after news spread about the shooting, with many wondering who the mystery man was.

According to the Daily Mail, Cobos also covered the woman’s eyes to prevent her from seeing the carnage around them. Photographer David Becker said the couple managed to run away seconds after the photo was taken.

The DailyMail said once Cobos got the woman to safety behind a nearby car, he then ran back into the danger zone to help others, using his belt as a tourniquet to stop the bleeding and his fingers to plug bullet holes of those who were shot.

Cobos, who’s currently staying with family in California, told family and friends he could see bullets ricocheting off the ground in front of him.

Hawaii News Now has reached out to Cobos to learn more about his heroic efforts during the deadliest mass shooting in modern U.S. history.

At least 58 people were killed and more than 500 injured after the suspect, Stephen Paddock, unleashed a barrage of bullets from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort before taking his own life on Sunday.

Details are still emerging as investigators struggle to find out what led the 64-year-old to open fire at the concert.

