Car crashes into parked truck in Makaha, killing 1

Honolulu police have reopened Farrington Highway, between Keaau Beach Park and Waikomo Beach Park, as they continue investigating a fatal vehicle crash on Thursday morning.

According to first responders, a 21-year-old man was killed after he was ejected from the backseat of the vehicle he was riding in when it collided with a parked truck just before 2:30 a.m.

The driver and front-seat passenger survived the accident, but are reportedly in serious condition at the Queen’s Medical Center.

According to Emergency Medical Services, a four-door sedan traveling eastbound toward Honolulu struck a parked truck near Keaau Beach Park on the Makua Cave side of the beach park.

Officials say speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

Officials say the sedan rolled over and was found about 50 yards from the impact site down an 8-foot embankment on the beach. Both the driver and front-seat passenger were pinned and needed to be extricated.

EMS officials say the 19-year-old and 24-year-old were rushed to the Queen’s Medical Center off Punchbowl.

According to EMS, the back-seat passenger was ejected from the sedan and was dead when they arrived on the scene.

