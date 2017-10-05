Comedian Jo Koy adds more Hawaii shows

Las Vegas comedian, Jo Koy is coming to Hawaii for three days in December.

A standup comic known around the world for impressions of his Filipino mother is adding performances to his Hawaii shows.

Comedian Jo Koy already had 3 shows scheduled for Thanksgiving weekend at the Blaisdell. But due to high demand, the comedian announced this week has added two more shows at the Blaisdell Concert Hall.

Both will be on Friday, Nov. 24th. The first added show is at 8 p.m. and the second is at 10 p.m.

He will also perform on Maui at the Castle Theatre.

Tickets are now on sale now. Click here for more information on tickets.

