Popular shave ice spot Aoki's reopens on the North Shore

Aoki's Shave Ice, a local favorite as well as a well-known tourist destination, has been given written notice to vacate the premises by Friday, May 31, 2013.

The lease is up for Aoki's Shave Ice; business to close in May

Fans of Aoki's shave ice can once again get their fix on Oahu's North Shore.

The well-known shave ice stand reopened Wednesday after being closed for four years.

In 2013, the business closed up shop after landowner Kamehameha Schools planned to redevelop the area.

Once located in a rustic, red and white plantation style shop, Aoki's has been serving up mountains of the ice cold island treat since 1981.

They have since reopened in the North Shore Trading Company, close to the original location.

"We missed seeing so many of you throughout these 4 years!" Aoki's posted to their Instagram account. "So many long time customers/friends stopping in to wish us well...happy faces to end our “first” official day!

Aoki's also said they are sticking to their roots with the same classic flavors.

