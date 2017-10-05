Yancy Medeiros set to fight Alex Oliveira at UFC 218

Make that two local fighters on the UFC 218 fight card,

Oahu's own Yancy Medeiros (14-4 MMA, 5-4 UFC) will take on Brazil's Alex Oliveira (17-4-1 MMA, 7-2 UFC) at UFC 218 on December 2. Medeiros, once again, will be fighting on the same card as his friend and fellow fighter, featherweight champion Max Holloway, who will be headline the card in a title fight against former lightweight champion Frankie Edgar.

UFC 218 takes place at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Medeiros, 30, is on a two-fight winning streak with back-to-back stoppage wins over Erick Silva and Sean Spencer.

Oliveira, 29, is currently on a four-fight winning streak, with a no-contest on his resume. The two welterweights will face-off to increase their chances of moving into the top-10 at 170-pounds.

