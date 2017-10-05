Hawaii assistant Naeole won't travel to Nevada, status with team uncertain

University of Hawaii offensive line coach Chris Naeole will not travel with the Rainbow Warriors to Reno on Wednesday and no longer appears to be affiliated with the team.

The school’s athletic department has not yet commented on the situation, and Hawaii head coach Nick Rolovich declined to issue a statement on the matter following Thursday's practice.

The former NFL offensive lineman did not attend the team's practices on Wednesday or Thursday. Graduate assistant John Estes coached the offensive line during practices on both days.

Naeole, who was in the middle of his fifth year as a member of the Rainbow Warriors, was one of the two coaches from Norm Chow’s staff who was retained by Nick Rolovich when he was named head coach in 2015.

