Big Island police investigating shooting in Hawaiian Acres

(Image: Daryl Lee) (Image: Daryl Lee)
BIG ISLAND (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Big Island police are investigating a shooting in Hawaiian Acres Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened on Road 5. 

Neighbors who called 911 say the victim is a man in his 60's.

The man has been taken to a hospital. His condition is unknown. 

Big Island police remain on scene and have not released officials details. 

This is a breaking story. Please check back for updates. 

