Grandfather savagely beaten in park he frequents to help others out

No one's sure how long Jerry Mole will be confined to a hospital bed.

The Maili grandfather was the victim of a severe beating Tuesday, suffering a collapsed lung, broken ribs, a broken collar bone and severe bruising down one side of his body. Doctors are also treating wounds on his back, where he was shot at least four times with a pellet gun.

His sister, Denise Taylor, said she knew something was wrong when he didn't show up to get his grandson from school Tuesday afternoon. That's when the hospital called.

"There were three guys that beat him up. We honestly don't know the reason but we're speculating it may have been for money," said Taylor.

The attack happened sometime between noon and 2:00 p.m. at Maili Beach Park across from the 7-11.

It's an area Mole visited often to offer help to those who have fallen on tough times.

"He helps a lot of homeless people. He will feed them. He will give them money from time to time. Out of the kindness of his heart," said Taylor.

Taylor says his attackers got away with cash and a gold chain with a white code of arms medallion.

After regaining consciousness, Mole told his sister he knew one of his attackers. He said the man who lives at the park.

"I want whoever did this to my brother to pay for what they did," Taylor said. "He's not a fighter. He's a kind person. He helps people out. And they just treated him so wrong."

Taylor says the family filed a police report but Mole hasn't yet been interviewed by a detective. If you have any information, call police.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.