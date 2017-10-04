Former Baldwin teacher pleads not guilty to sexually assaulting student

Casey Brummel, far right. (Image: Hawaii News Now)

A former Baldwin High School teacher pleaded not guilty Wednesday to allegations of sexually assaulting one of his students.

No longer employed by the DOE, former English teacher Casey Brummel is accused of allegedly kissing and fondling the high school victim at least four times in 2017.

He's facing four counts of third degree sexual assault for the allegations.

Court documents say the victim was between the ages of 14 to 16 at the time of the alleged assaults.

A prosecuting attorney said in court that numerous students complained that Brummel would contact them in and out of school, and make inappropriate comments and engage in sexual conversations.

In one incident, Brummel is accused of asking minors for nude photos and asking if they were interested in a threesome.

A judge ordered him to stay away from Baldwin High School, the victim and the victim's family. Brummel was also directed to surrender his passport.

Brummel remains free on $40,000 bail. A trial is set for Dec. 5, 2017.

