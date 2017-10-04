Driver indicted in hit-and-run that killed infant in stroller

The driver who's accused of fatally striking a 6-month-old boy in a stroller last year and then fleeing the scene has been indicted.

The Waimanalo crash on Dec. 5 happened about 7 p.m., as a family of four was walking in a crosswalk on Kalanianaole Highway.

The 6-month-old's brother, 3 at the time, was seriously injured in the crash.

The charges against driver Annie Akau include causing an accident that resulted in death or serious bodily injury, negligent homicide and driving without a license. Her bail has been set at $25,000.

Akau was driving a white pick-up truck, and fled before police arrived, the indictment said.

