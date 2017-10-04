Hawaii gets big settlement from makers of EpiPen

Hawaii will get $742,000 as part of a settlement with Mylan, the makers of EpiPen.

All 50 states sued the drug maker, accusing it of knowingly underpaying rebates owed to Medicaid.

Under the settlement, Mylan agreed to pay out $465 million.

Hawaii's share will be split between the Med-Quest program and the state's Medicaid Fraud Control Unit, the state Attorney General's office said.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.