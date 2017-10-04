Bicyclist killed in Kalihi crash

A bicyclist was killed Wednesday after being struck by a dump truck on King Street, police said.

The crash happened near the intersection with Kaili Street about 1 p.m.

Paramedics said the man is in his 60s or 70s. He was taken in critical condition to a hospital, where he later died.

Westbound lanes of King Street were closed in the area as police investigated.

It's not known if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

This story will be updated.

