TRAFFIC ALERT: Ala Moana Boulevard lanes to be closed over next 6 weekends

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Drivers beware: Traffic on Ala Moana Boulevard will likely be a bear over the next six weekends.

Crews will close lanes in either the eastbound or westbound direction between Queen and Piikoi streets for repair work on drainage systems.

This weekend, all eastbound lanes will be closed. Drivers will be contraflowed in westbound lanes.

The contraflow direction will change in subsequent weekends, depending on the location of the work.

Lane closures will extend from 5 a.m. each Saturday through 5 a.m. each Monday.

The last closure is set for the weekend of Nov. 11 to 13, and then the work will be put on hold through the holidays.

Electronic messaging signs in the area will have the latest information. 

