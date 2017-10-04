Copy-Notice a helicopter hovering around Honolulu? Here's why

Notice a helicopter hovering around Honolulu lately?

State Department of Transportation spokesman Tim Sakahara said a chopper has doing survey work over the past few days.

Many viewers, from Waikiki to as far as the Punchbowl area, reported seeing the low-flying helicopter for at least 30 minutes at a time.

Sakahara could not confirm further details about its work because the DOT does not have jurisdiction over helicopters, flight plans or airspace.

The FAA, which does have jurisdiction over those areas, also did not provide further details about what the helicopter is doing.

Sakahara did say, however, that the FAA told him the helicopter is following all the rules even if it appears to be flying low.

Ian Gregor, public affairs manager for the FAA, said a pilot wouldn’t need a permit from the FAA to operate in a certain area, but the pilot would need verbal clearance to enter an area around a major airport such as the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The helicopter is expected to be out in the sky again on Wednesday afternoon, Sakahara said.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.