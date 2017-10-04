Linda Santos discusses priorities as new Honolulu Zoo director - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

Linda Santos discusses priorities as new Honolulu Zoo director

(Image: Hawaii News Now) (Image: Hawaii News Now)
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Linda Santos was recently announced as the Honolulu Zoo's first female director ever.

She's also a local girl who graduated from Roosevelt High School.

Santos was on Sunrise to talk about her priorities as the new director.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly