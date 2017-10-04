Distinguished international journalists to discuss ISIS in Asia at free event

As part of its commemoration of 50 years of international media exchange programs, the East-West Center will present a free public discussion Thurs. Oct. 5 on Isis in Asia by several distinguished journalists who are alumni of the Center’s media programs. The program will begin at 5 p.m. at EWC’s Hawai‘i Imin International Conference Center.

The program will feature Graeme Wood, national correspondent at The Atlantic and author of the acclaimed recent book The Way of the Strangers: Encounters with the Islamic State., speaking on the topic of “ISIS Goes East: The Caliphate in Southeast Asia.” Also featured will be John Nery, associate editor and opinion columnist at the Philippine Daily Inquirer in Manila, speaking on “The Growth of ISIS in Mindanao.”

Wood and Nery’s talk will be followed by discussion that will also include international broadcast journalist Aneela Khalid from Pakistan. The program will be moderated by Hawai‘i Public Radio News Director Bill Dorman.

A reception with light refreshments in honor of the 50th anniversary of East-West Center media programs will follow the discussion. The event is open to the public free of charge, but seating is limited and RSVPs are requested by Oct. 3 to (808) 944-7111 or by email at: ewcinfo@eastwestcenter.org. Parking will be available on the UH Manoa campus for $6.

