Business Report: 10/4/17

UH cosponsors its third Future Focus Conference, starting this morning at the Convention Center. The conference looks at cybersecurity, astronomy, and innovation of all kinds. I'll moderate the opening panel with something of an all-star group of people who are into this. Look for a lot of talk about how UH, a leading research university, can commercialize what its professors develop, and create jobs.

The U.S. Department of Labor is reviewing a decades-old rule that makes it illegal for restaurants to required tipped employees to pool their tips and share them with untipped workers in the back. Any change affects the income of wait help, cooks, even owners, who operate on thin margins. Recommended reading – Joleen Oshiro's article on this in the Star Advertiser.

The Hawaii Dental Association is now focusing its charitable works in a new nonprofit. The HDA Foundation will work on improving community access to oral health care – and plans a Give Kids a Smile fundraiser at the Honolulu Design Center October 14. Check hawaiidentalfoundation.org

The world's largest social food network is BuzzFeed's Tasty. And Tasty is partnering with the Hawaii Food & Wine Festival. Tasty will cover the festival starting in less than three weeks, reaching 100 million fans on Facebook and Instagram.

