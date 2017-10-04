Kaiser physician dedicates $10K award to UH medical school homeless initiative

A Kaiser Permanente physician in Hawaii who received a $10,000 award for outstanding community service dedicated the prize to a University of Hawaii medical school initiative that provides care to the homeless.

Dr. Alean Cook-Palmer was one of 12 Kaiser employees nationwide to receive the annual David Lawrence Community Service Award, which provides a $10,000 contribution to the nonprofit organization of his or her choice.

Dr. Cook-Palmer selected the Homeless Outreach and Medical Education – or H.O.M.E. – project at the John A. Burns School of Medicine.

Through the project, medical students, graduates and faculty volunteer at free “mobile” medical clinics held four times a week in seven different locations on Oahu.

“With this $10,000, it will definitely help us to provide much-needed care for the homeless community in terms of medications and supplies and putting on special events for the keiki at the shelters and things like that, so we are just tremendously appreciative of this gift,” said Dr. Jill Omori, founder of the H.O.M.E. project.

Dr. Cook-Palmer is also a graduate of JABSOM and a longtime H.O.M.E. project volunteer.

The gift comes as project volunteers prepare for an annual fundraiser on Oct. 7. The event will be held on the JABSOM campus.

