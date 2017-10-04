Forecast: Breezy today, but windy by tonight

It's wetter this morning compared to yesterday. Showers are mainly falling windward and mauka, but spreading leeward at times.

Drive with extra caution today. The sun will dominate by mid-morning and warm Honolulu to 89 degrees.

Prepare for some windy weather. By afternoon today expect 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph. Tonight through Friday morning winds will be 15-30 mph with gusts to 40 mph. A dramatic drop in the winds is forecast for the weekend.

Surf is moderating today out in the country, but a new northwest swell will bring it back up on Thursday. East shores will build with the stronger trade winds. Advisory-sized surf of 8 feet or greater is possible tomorrow.

Today's waves will be 3-5 feet north, 2-4 feet elsewhere.

Gale Warning for the Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, Small Craft Advisory all other waters effective 6:00pm this evening.

- Dan Cooke

Go to the Hawaii News Now Weather page for the latest forecast or check out our Interactive radar. To get the latest weather conditions on your mobile device click HERE.

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.