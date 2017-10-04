Holloway to defend title at UFC 218

Max Holloway's first title defense is set. The 25-year old Hawaiian will face Frankie Edgar at UFC 218 on Dec. 2.

Holloway earned the UFC's featherweight title in Brazil earlier this year by defeating Jose Aldo. With that victory Holloway extended his winning streak to 11 and unified the organization 145-weight class title.

Edgar, is a former lightweight champion, but is 7-2 when fighting in the featherweight division.