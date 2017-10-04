At least 1 person dies after crash on Maui - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

At least 1 person dies after crash on Maui

HAIKU, MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -

At least one person is dead after a car crash on Maui. 

Maui officials confirmed the fatality following a crash in Haiku that happened around 5 p.m. Tuesday evening. 

The accident was located on Kauhikoa Road, at Mai Place.

Maui police have not yet released official details surrounding the crash. 

This story will be updated. 

