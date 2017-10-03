PHOTOS: Victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
Hospitals were overflowing as they tried to handle the masses of victims of a gunman who fired on a concert from Las Vegas hotel room.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
The trip will be Trump's fourth to a region battered by storms during an unusually violent hurricane season.More >>
Police investigators in Honolulu are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Chinatown.More >>
Police investigators in Honolulu are asking for the public's assistance in locating a 22-year-old man wanted in connection with a murder in Chinatown.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Amid the terror in Las Vegas, there were acts of compassion and countless heroics that officials say saved scores of lives.More >>
Officials at the Big Island's Department of Water supply said Tuesday that progress is being made in repairing broken water wells in North Kona.More >>
Officials at the Big Island's Department of Water supply said Tuesday that progress is being made in repairing broken water wells in North Kona.More >>