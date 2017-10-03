2 North Kona water wells repaired, 3 more still down - Hawaii News Now - KGMB and KHNL

2 North Kona water wells repaired, 3 more still down

Hualalai Deepwell. (Courtesy: Hawaii County Dept. of Water Supply) Hualalai Deepwell. (Courtesy: Hawaii County Dept. of Water Supply)
NORTH KONA, HAWAII (HawaiiNewsNow) -

Officials at the Big Island's Department of Water supply said Tuesday that progress is being made in repairing broken water wells in North Kona.

Two wells, the Hualalai Deepwell and Palani Deepwell, have been repaired and are fully operational, DWS officials said. 

However, residents are still being asked to conserve water because three other wells are still undergoing repairs.

The Department is asking residents to cut back water use by 25 percent as system adjustments are still being made.

North Kona residents have been dealing with severe water restrictions since June, when the water wells first went down. Repairs to the wells have been slow after issues with replacement parts. 

For more information, click here. 

Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly