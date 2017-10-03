2 North Kona water wells repaired, 3 more still down

Residents and businesses in North Kona will have to deal with an emergency water restriction for at least a week. A contractor has started pulling up the massive motor and pump ...

Some residents in North Kona are worried the region's water crisis will worsen as thousands of visitors arrive soon.

Water woes continues for North Kona as Ironman, canoe race set to draw thousands

Thousands of frustrated customers in the North Kona-area may have to remain under emergency water-use restrictions for at least another month.

North Kona water shortage could last into October

Officials at the Big Island's Department of Water supply said Tuesday that progress is being made in repairing broken water wells in North Kona.

Two wells, the Hualalai Deepwell and Palani Deepwell, have been repaired and are fully operational, DWS officials said.

However, residents are still being asked to conserve water because three other wells are still undergoing repairs.

The Department is asking residents to cut back water use by 25 percent as system adjustments are still being made.

North Kona residents have been dealing with severe water restrictions since June, when the water wells first went down. Repairs to the wells have been slow after issues with replacement parts.

