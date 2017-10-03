Report: Median price of condos on Oahu up 10% over last year

The median price of condos on Oahu last month hit $425,000 — up 10 percent from a year earlier.

The figure ties a record first hit in July, and underscores how competitive Oahu's hot housing market remains.

Meanwhile, the median price of single-family homes on Oahu was $761,000 last month. That's up from $739,000 in September 2016.

The figures, from real estate firm Location, come as housing inventory remains low and demand for housing stays high.

The median number of days homes were on the market last month was just 16.

