Enrollment at UH is down (again)

Enrollment at the University of Hawaii continues to decline, but officials say that's partly due to more students graduating on time.

New figures show enrollment across the 10-campus system dropped to 51,674 for the fall semester, a decline of 1,746 students from the year before.

At the same time, enrollment at UH-West Oahu rose nearly 5 percent.

The university said the overall drop in enrollment isn't a surprise, and comes as the state is experiencing low unemployment.

But UH has acknowledged that drops in enrollment are a point of concern — and not due solely to more students graduating faster.

Earlier this year, UH-Manoa set an ambitious goal to reverse a five-year decline in enrollment, and bring the number of students attending the campus back to 20,000 by 2020.

Currently, 17,612 students attend the university. That's a decline of 2.5 percent from last year, and down from 20,400 in 2012.

