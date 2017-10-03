TRAFFIC ALERT: Police investigating 2 container truck crashes

A man in his 30s was seriously injured Tuesday after a crash with a Matson container truck on Kunia Road.

Photos from the scene show the truck apparently toppled over and landed on a sedan. Paramedics said the accident happened about 11:30 a.m.

About an hour later, a second crash involving a container truck happened on the H-1 Freeway westbound near the Campbell off-ramp.

That crash left the truck's 55-year-old driver in serious condition.

Police were investigating both crashes, and Kunia Road was closed in both directions as crews worked to clear the roadway.

It's not clear what caused the accidents.

