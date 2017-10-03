Hawaii's Woodshow celebrates 25 years of artisan masterpieces

Hawaii's Woodshow is celebrating 25 years of artisan masterpieces.
This year's show uses woods from rare or endangered species.
Marian Yasuda, chair of Hawaii's Woodshow, was on Sunrise to show off some displays.
Copyright 2017 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.
Hawaii News Now
420 Waiakamilo Road, Suite 205
Honolulu, HI 96817
Main (808) 847-3246
News (808) 847-1112
KHNL
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
KGMB
EEO Contact (808) 847-3246EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.