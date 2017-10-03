Popular Kakaako park to close indefinitely for safety reasons

The state is closing Kakaako Waterfront Park indefinitely for the "safety and welfare of persons and property."

The closure begins Sunday at 10 p.m., according to "no trespassing" signs posted at the park Tuesday.

The state has grappled for years with homelessness at the park, which is also a popular spot for residents and home to the Ehime Maru Memorial.

Officials did not immediately say why they were taking the drastic step of closing the park, but the state is holding a news conference later Tuesday on homelessness in the community.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

